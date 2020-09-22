By Laman Ismayilova

Baku City Main Cultural Department and Binagadi Centralized Library System have showcased Azerbaijan's capital in all its splendor.

The library presented videos about Icherisheher, the oldest part of Baku to promote the country's rich cultural heritage. The videos are available on the library's social networks.

Azerbaijan's capital city is filled with highly regarded museums, breathtaking skyscrapers and magnificent historical sites. The city combines the best traditions and modernity.

The history of Baku goes into deep antiquity, although the exact date of its occurrence is still unknown.

People inhabited the city of Baku and Absheron peninsula since very ancient times and created settlements here.

Moreover, writings on the walls in Absheron and Gobustan of 12,000 years ago, archaeological findings, as well stone writing of August Guy Octavi about military camps made around Baku by Emperor of Rome Pompeii and Lukul in order to occupy Caucasus in the 1st century BC prove that Baku is an ancient city with rich history. Given all these facts, the city’s age is more than 5,500 years.

Baku was one of the main cities of the Shirvanshahs state (12th cent.), the Safavid state in (16th cent.), the Ottoman Empire in the 17th century, the Baku khanate (18th cent.).

Today Baku is one of the most beautiful cities located at the joint of Europe and Asia. Modern buildings spring up between ancient monuments.

Azerbaijan's capital city is famous for its landmarks: Boulevard, Fountain Square, the State Flag Square, Heydar Aliyev Center, Flame Towers, Crystal Hall where the Eurovision 2012 Song Contest was held.

Moreover, Baku is the giant oil and gas industry center. The world's first offshore oil platform - Oil Rocks is located in Azerbaijan's capital city.

The oil production, energy, machinery, chemical, industrial fields are successfully developed in the city and its surroundings.

Baku is a truly a wonderful city where you can relax and at the same time learn and see a lot of new and unusual sites.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz