Azerbaijani poets Nigar Hasanzade and Ramiz Rovshan will read out their poems at the International Poetry Festival in Colombia.

The festival will bring together 191 poets from 103 countries from August 1 to October 10.

Azerbaijani poets will present their poems on September 5. Each author will read out his poem in the original language with a translation into Spanish.

Nigar Hasanzade is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union of Azerbaijan, PEN International Association of Writers and laureate of the Humay National Academy of Azerbaijan Prize.

The author of such collections as "Wings Over the Horizon", "Under the Clouds of Others", "Silver", "Wrists" and others.

Since 2015, she is the head of "Soz" literary project. Supported by the Cultural Ministry and the State Economic University (UNEC), the project is important from the point of view of promotion of the Azerbaijani culture. Soz project is headed by famous poetess Nigar Hasanzade.

Ramiz Rovshan is a national writer, essayist, film playwright, translator. Since 1981, he is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union.

He is the author of the books "The sky does not hold a stone", "Breath is a book of books" and many others. He also translated poems of such famous Russian poets as Vladimir Mayakovsky, Sergey Yesenin, Alexander Blok, Marina Tsvetaeva, Anna Akhmatova into Azerbaijani.

