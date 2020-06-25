By Ayya Lmahamad

The Shah Abbas and Ugurlu Khan caravanserai complexes of the 17th in Azerbaijan’s Western Ganja city have re-opened after restoration, presidents.az reported on June 24.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration ceremony on June 24.

The complexes are located at the market square or the “Shah Abbas Square” in Ganja’s historical center.

It is believed that "Shah Abbas" caravanserai around the market square was built in 1663-1664 by architect Sheikh Bahaddin Mohammed Amili with the material support of Ugurlu khan - nephew of Murtuza Gulu khan, who was beylerbey (ruler) of Ganja and belonged to khan's family.

The caravanserai was one of majestic buildings of its time, thus, Ugurlu khan named it after prominent ruler Shah Abbas.

Built during the same period, a relatively small caravanserai was called among the population "Ugurlu Khan".

It should be noted that Ganja’s main square differed from market square of majority of Azerbaijani cities by specific architectural elements. In the 17th century, this square was conceded in size only by Tabriz market square.

In the first half of the 19th century, after the Russian-Persian war, Russian military garrisons were placed in large cities of northern Azerbaijan, and the caravanserai, like all khan's property, was confiscated by Russian troops. For one reason or another, the monument lost its appearance.

Upon President Ilham Aliyev’s relevant instructions, the Shah Abbas caravanserai has been fully restored in accordance with its former appearance, provided with modern infrastructure, as well as the surrounding area was improved.

