By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artist Aidan Salakhova has created a statue dedicated to medical workers and their self-sacrifice during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sculpture is 2.6 meters high and weighs 2 tons. The M-shaped statue is made of Carrara marble. Salakhova's art work will be likely to be installed in one of Alushta city parks.

Aidan Salakhova, daughter of the famous artist Tahir Salakhov, is an Azerbaijani and Russian artist, gallerist and public person. In 1992, she founded the Aidan Gallery in Moscow.

Salakhova's art works are stored in many private and state collections including the State Tretyakov Gallery, the Moscow Museum of Modern Art, the Ekaterina Cultural Foundation, Francois Pinault Foundation, Teutloff Museum and the Boghossian Foundation; in private collections of I. Khalilov, P-K. Broshe, T. Novikov, V. Nekrasov, V. Bondarenko and others.

The artist successfully participates in major international art fairs and biennales including the Venice Biennale of Contemporary Art (1991, 2011), the 2nd Moscow Biennale of Contemporary Art (2007), etc.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz