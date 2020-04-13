By Laman Ismayilova

"Gənclərə dəstək" project has joined campaigns "Bizi birləşdirən mədəniyyət" (United by Culture) and "Gələcəyin üçün evdə qal!" (Stay home for your future), co-organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry and Medeniyyet TV.

Within the framework of the "Week of Uzeyir Hajibeyli" on the Medeniyyet TV channel, the project participants brilliantly performed beautiful music pieces by the outstanding Azerbaijani composer.

The project brought together talented musicians, including laureate of international competitions, student of the Republican Arts Gymnasium Sarah Tagizade (vocal), student of Baku Musical College Sona Ismayilzade (piano), young vocalist Teymur Kazimov, winner of international competitions, student of the Baku Music Academy Jabir Aliyev (trumpet), talented pianist Arif Amirov, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments Natavan Hasanova (canon), students of Republican Arts Gymnasium Sevda Jabrailova, Natavan Hajiyeva, Samida Mammadova, leading piano accompanist, head teacher of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Svetlana Ahmadova and Lumineux Choir.

Their wonderful performance left no one indifferent.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, "Gənclərə dəstək" project aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade, project coordinator - Ayla Karimova Zaharia.

The concert programs, organized as part of this initiative, address the wide audience with different preferences and tastes.

