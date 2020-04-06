By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has presented a video, featuring talented musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey and Spain as part of #evdəqal (#StayAtHome) campaign.

Initiated by the soloist of the theater’s symphony orchestra, pianist Firuza Najafli, the virtual project "Love" brought together famous composer and pianist Serhat Gunduz (Turkey), bass player Hashim Yılmaz (Turkey) and drummer Matias Menarguez (Spain).

The music composition "Love" was composed by Serhat Gunduz to support of the struggle of humanity against the coronavirus pandemic. The performance left no one indifferent.

