Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has launched a new project in cooperation with Italian partners.

The museum has strong ties with Italy, where a huge number of rare and ancient Azerbaijani carpets are stored in museums and private collections.

The museum works closely with famous Italian museums and galleries. As part of this cooperation, scientific research is being carried out on Azerbaijani carpets stored in museums and private collections in Italy, publications are being issued based on the results of this work, and joint exchange exhibitions are being organized.

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has close ties with its Italian friends, including prominent carpet experts, collectors and philanthropists, who are fascinated by the Azerbaijani carpets. Thanks to their contributions, the museum`s collection has been enriched replenished with rare examples of Azerbaijani carpet weaving art. These famous Italian carpet specialists include Alberto Boralevi, Stefano Ionescu, Mirco Cattai, Andrea Cohen, Andrea Pacciani.

In this regard, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum shares a series of print and video publications dedicated to Italian partners on social networks.

The museum presents personalities who contributed to the replenishment of the museum`s collection, as well as those ones whose carpets are stored at the museum.

In the following video, prominent carpet art expert, carpet collector Mirko Kattai shares his impressions of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum. Here you can also learn more about the Guba carpet “Hajigaib” donated to the Mirko Kattai Museum. For more information, please visit, the museum`s Facebook.

