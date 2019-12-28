By Laman Ismayilova

A photo exhibition has solemnly opened at Heydar Aliyev Center as part of "My Azerbaijan" photo contest.

The exhibition features a wonderful selection of 165 photographs that capture the country's beautiful nature, ancient history, rich culture and social life of people.

Over 3,000 photographs were submitted to the competition announced by the Regional Development Public Association and Orkhan Aslanov Studio.

The photo contest aims at increasing young people's interest in photography and discovering young talents.

Famous photographer Orkhan Aslanov, who spoke at the event, expressed his gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Regional Development Public Association for hosting the exhibition. He stressed that the main goal of the project was to bring together non-professional photographers.

Moreover, it is planned to conduct trainings on the art of photography and organize photo exhibitions in the country's regions.

The winner was determined based on the number of photos liked on the contest's Instagram page and by decision of the jury.

According to the results, Sanan Musaev, Suleiman Suleimanli and Nijat Adigozalov were awarded with valuable gifts and diplomas.

