By Laman Ismayilova

An evening of poetry has been somenly held in the Baku branch of First Moscow State Medical University after I. M. Sechenov.

The event was organized on the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

Speaking at the event, rector of the Baku Branch, professor Aziz Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her invaluable contribution to increasing students’ interest in poetry.

In her speech, Leyla Aliyeva stressed the significance of the health professionals.

Then, students of the Sechenov University Lala Isayeva, Nurana Alakbarova, Vusala Huseynova recited Leyla Aliyeva’s poems "Where are you, the most beautiful human of the world?", "We do not believe" and "Time, stop, please".

Future physicians Tamerlan Rustamov, Lala Isayeva and Yagub Karimov also read out their own poems.

At the end of the evening, Leyla Aliyeva presented her books. She also photographed with participants of the event.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz