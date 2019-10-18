By Laman Ismayilova

Memory of the People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, mugham singer Sarah Gadimova (1922-2005) will be honored at International Mugham Center on October 19 as part of the "Unforgettable" project.

The evening will tell about the life and creative path of famous mugham singer, Trend Life reported. The concert will feature songs from singer's repertoire.

Sarah Gadimova is known for her unique style of performing mugham, folk and other songs. Gadimova studied with such prominent figures as Gurban Pirimov, Zulfi Adigozalov, Ahmad Bakikhanov, Huseyngulu Sarabski, Seid Shushinsky, Khan Shushinsky, etc.

She brilliantly performed such complex mughams as Shur destgah, Mahur-Hindi, Bayat-Shiraz, Rast, Segah and others which are kept in the Gold Fund of the State Television and Radio Company.

Entrance to the concert is free.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz