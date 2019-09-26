By Laman Ismayilova

Dreamland Baku invites you to enjoy a grand event "Millionaire Estate Baku" on September 27-30.

The event is co-organized by the Holiday Group and Led.Az Events with the support of the Luxury Network and AzPromo for the first time, Trend Life reported.

The project will be held under the motto "Millionaires from all over the world will meet you in Baku".

The event will bring together popular influencers and bloggers who have millions of followers on social networks, as well as Azerbaijani celebrities.

Among them are charming fashionista and TV presenter Hofit Golan, a Turkish model, TV presenter, writer and actress, style icon Ivana Sert, producer and actor, one of the symbols of luxury life Tom Claeren, famous Lebanese fashion bloggers, beautiful sisters Nadine, Farah and Alice Abdel Aziz.

Star ambassadors of Millionaire Estate Baku are the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Faig Aghayev and participant of Eurovision 2019 Chingiz Mustafayev.

The main goal of the project is to contribute to the development of the tourism sector in Azerbaijan, the development of international and business ties, promoting the Made in Azerbaijan brand to the world community.

Various projects will be presented as part of the Millionaire Estate Baku, awareness-raising events and show programs have been held. The authors of the project are Agil Mamiyev, Narmin Safarova and Aliagha Kurchayli.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

