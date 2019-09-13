By Laman Ismayilova

A group of cultural and art workers have been awarded at Baku Museum Center in accordance with the relevant orders of President Ilham Aliyev.

In his speech, the Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev noted that the awarded people have contributed to the country's culture and arts.

He emphasized that the state pays great attention to cultural workers and highly appreciates their activities.

Garayev congratulated the art workers and wished them further success in their creative activities.

Cultural and art workers were awarded with Shokhrat (Glory) Order, Honorary Diplomas of the President of Azerbaijan, Taraggi medals, certificates of awarding the titles of People's Poet, People’s Artist, Honored Artist and Honored Culture Worker.

The award winners expressed gratitude to the President Ilham Aliyev for the high appreciation of their activities by the state.

Later, Garayev stressed that the cultural life in Azerbaijan is full of various events and new cultural projects will be presented in the upcoming season.

"In mid-September, a new season will open in theaters and concert halls. Theaters have received state orders for new productions, and they will please the audience with the premieres," he said.

Garayev noted that the state has provided the theaters with one-time financial assistance to strengthen their material and technical base.

He emphasized that repair and restoration works are carried out in many theaters. Support is also provided to music schools, museums and other cultural institutions.

Garayev added that the opening of the theatrical season will take place on September 17 at the Shusha State Musical Drama Theater in Baku.

He added that Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival will open its doors on the Day of National Music, which is annually celebrated in the country on September 18.

