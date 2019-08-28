By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Mexican virtuoso, prominent pianist Jesus Lepe Rico will go on a tour to Azerbaijan this September.

The concerts will be held in different cities of the country, which are aimed at contributing to a greater rapprochement between Azerbaijani and Mexican people and making them aware of national culture and art of each other through the universal language of music.

The first concert will be held on September 2 at the International Mugham Center. Residents and guests of Baku will have the opportunity to listen to the works of such composers as Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, as well as some works by Mexican composers Castro and Belisario.

On September 6, Jesus Lepe Rico will perform at the Gabala Culture Center, and on September 11 - in Sumgayit.

Jesus Lepe Rico studied music at the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas and at the University of Veracruz. He was awarded at the national level as a Tamaulipan artist of the year in 2012.

The pianist performed as a soloist in numerous stages in Mexico. He is a founder and general director of the Papantla International Piano Festival. In addition, he acts as a performer and director of the piano class of the Municipal Culture House.

