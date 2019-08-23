By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Bilgah Beach Hotel in Baku has hosted Luxury Awards - the national award ceremony, established by the ABA Event Group.

Luxury Awards was presented for the second time, Trend Life reported.

At the opening ceremony, award winners and guests of the festive evening walked on the red carpet. Besides, an auto show of expensive foreign cars, as well as a concert program with the participation of celebrities and the Ateshgah band were presented to the guests.

The laureates of the award included Mohamed Hamel Al-Gubaisi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan, Moroccan ambassador Mohammed Adil Embarch, Karabakh war veteran Kamil Musavi, public figure Parvin Sharifov.

Singers Dilara Kazimova, Aisel Mammadova, Diana Hajiyeva, Elchin Jafarov, TV presenter Afag Ganjali, athletes Eduard Mammadov, Ruslan Abushov, businessmen Jalal Asgarov, Ramil Rzayev, Shahin Mirkishili, designers Elnara de Birbuet, Jalal Kangarli, Ruslan Mammadov, as well as the fashion industry representatives Fuad Hajiyev, Nasir Babayev and others were also among the award laureates.

Agil Mamiyev and Laman Mirtalibli are the authors of the project.

The prize is awarded for achievements in public life, education, medicine, business, culture, art, sports, the fashion and media industries.

Media partners of the event were Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

