ESA Theater is the country and the Caucasus’ first inclusive theater with actors with disabilities.

The theater destroys all stereotypes in the theater art, which has ancient traditions.

The name of the theater consists of three words – Unobstructed, Unlimited and Free. This is how its actors feel despite their limited possibilities of health.

ESA Theater has presented a play "Of Mice and Men" with a full house at the Lankaran State Drama Theater, Trend Life reported.

"Of Mice and Men" tells the story of George Milton and Lennie Small, two displaced migrant ranch workers, who move from place to place in California in search of new job opportunities during the Great Depression in the United States.

The play was met with a storm of applause.

The premiere of the play based on the novel by John Steinbeck was held on December 19, 2017, on the stage of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The play was directed by the founder and head of the theater Nihad Gulamzade, producer was Nijat Gulam, multimedia manager - Elkhan Khanalizade, lighting designer - Binyamin Sailov, and photographer - Shamil Makhmudbayov.

The founder and head of the theater Nihad Gulamzade believes that art has no boundaries.

The theater’s progressive goals include ensuring and accelerating social integration of the persons with disabilities, ensuring joint activity of people with or without disabilities, raising their social and public welfare, promoting them to deal with not only theater, but also other fields of the art, etc.

