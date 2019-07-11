By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Argentina enjoy excellent friendly and brotherly relations. Although the distance between the two countries is huge, the two peoples are close to each other and this proximity is achieved through cultural events.

A week of political, social and cultural events about Azerbaijan was held in Buenos Aires at the end of 2011 to mark the 20th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s independence restoration. Within the framework of the week, there was a ceremony for creation of the fund of publishers about Azerbaijan in the National Library of Argentina, which is considered to be one of the largest scientific centers in Latin America.

In 2017, Baku hosted the First International Tango Festival. The festival was organized by the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan and the dance studios of Baku.

Another cultural event bringing together the two nations has been held in Baku. An exhibition "Argentina through the Eyes of Azerbaijani Artists" has opened at Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts.

The art project dedicated to the Argentine Independence Day was jointly organized by the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan and members of Azerbaijan Artists Union Elnura Isgandarova and Aygun Isgandarova.

Addressing the event, Argentine ambassador to Azerbaijan Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella said that works of more than 50 artists in the exhibition depict culture, music, traditions and landscapes of Argentina.

In her speech, Elnura Isgandarova noted that the exhibition aims to contribute to the Argentine-Azerbaijani cultural relations.

The Azerbaijani dance performed at the event was met with great interest. Then the diplomas were handed over to the exhibition participants.

