A photo exhibition "Azerbaijan’s Cultural Diversity" solemnly opened at Baku Museum of Modern Art on June 8.

The project co-organized by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Baku combines the unique cultural aspects of the country and cooperation between Azerbaijani and Dutch photographers. The exhibition is curated by Rustam Huseynov.

Photographers Arjen Zwart, Ramina Bocharova, Rustam Huseynov, Vagif Mugalli, Arif Guluzade, Giordano Sotiriou, Onno Kervers and cinematographer Ulvi Mekhdi documented the life, culture and customs of the inhabitants of the village of Sim in Astara region.

At the opening ceremony, the director of the Museum of Modern Art Khayyam Abdinov spoke about the importance of the photo exhibition. The museum director stressed that the exhibition aims at promotion of the country's tolerance and multiculturalism.

He stressed a great role of the exhibition in the development of relations between the two countries.

In turn, Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan Onno Kervers noted that this exhibition has two meanings: first, photographers have gained a great deal of experience with these works; secondly, the exhibition reflects highlights the cultural heritage of Sim village.

The photo exhibition aroused great interest among viewers.

