Rock music has filled the air as the world-famous Italian guitarist and singer Mike Coacci performed at the National Conservatory in Baku on May 23.

The rock star played a spectacular concert that has delighted music fans all over the concert hall.

The concert was co-organized by the Human and Environment Union public union and Student and Youth Organization of National Conservatory with the support of the Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union.

Rector of the National Conservatory, People's Artist Siyavush Karimi, Executive Director of Human and Environment Union Alp Aliyev, Chairman of Student and Youth Organization of National Conservatory Kanan Sadikhov and rock music fans attended the event.

In his speech, Siyavush Karimi said that rock music is of great interest to young people. He stressed the importance of the rock music in Azerbaijan.

In turn, Alp Aliyev welcomed the guests and invited the concert performers to the stage.

Mike Coacci and local musicians Zaur Javadov (bass guitar) and Ramin Sadikhov (drums) got the crowd to move together. The audience truly felt the excitement and the thrill from the music.

The atmosphere at the concert was amazing. Every performance was at the peak of emotional expression and profundity.

The word-famous guitarist, singer, songwriter and session musician, Mike Coacci has captivated audiences around the world through his fascinating music. The musician divides his time between Italy and the U.S.

His debut solo album entitled "Change” has been presented in the U.S. where he trod the stages of the historical sites of New York (The Bitter End, Sullivan Hall, The Shrine, Santos Party House, etc ..), Los Angeles (The Mint, Whisky a GoGo, The Baked Potato), and others in Philadelphia (Legendary Dobbs) Boston, Baltimore, etc.

The album "Change" released in 2014, ranges from heart breaking ballads to catchy Hendrix inspired rock songs. The title track "Change" that brings the listener into the soul/gospel vibes.

The Human and Environment Union aims at protection of the common interests of its members and achieving the goals stipulated by this charter on the basis of joint activities.

The main feature of the project is that it unites such different spheres as art, science and ecology.

The activities of the Union include the support and development of both traditional and innovative art trends objection and the development of folk culture, organization of creative meetings of the oldest cultural figures and creative youth in order to transfer the best traditions and experiences of domestic and foreign culture, etc.

The first concert of the Human and Environment Union was held on February 28, 2019. The event gathered young talents Fagan Hasanli, Mahir Taghizade, Ulviyya Kazimova, Gulnara Karimova, Jeyhun Azizov, Fatima Aliyeva, Aytan Ibragimova, Emil Ahmedzade, Nariman Amiraslanov, Nigar Familsoy, Mustagil Balayev, Chinara Bakhshiyeva, Farid Ali, Suleyman Eyyubov, Elhan Niftiyev, Lumineux choir, as well as dancers Zaur Ramazanov and Alfiya Sultanova.

