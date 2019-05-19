By Trend

The Netherlands triumphed at a glitzy Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Trend reported citing CNN.

Duncan Laurence was the firm favorite before the show, and the little-known Dutch singer received rapturous applause in the arena after performing his song "Arcade." He confirmed victory with after scoring strongly with both the public and national juries.

The contest also featured a performance from American superstar Madonna, and a crowd-pleasing segment that saw previous winners sing hit songs from the competition's history.

