By Laman Ismayilova

Unique fashion show will be held in the Gobustan State Reserve on May 3.

The project aims at the preservation and promotion of the country's ancient heritage in clothes and its presentation to the general public, Trend Life reported.

As part of the show, the head of the project, associate professor of the State Academy of Arts Aysel Azizova will present a fashion collection inspired by Gobustan rock paintings synthesized with the elements of Azerbaijani, Chinese and the Ottoman Empire's ancient clothes.

The collection entitled "Dance of Gobustan masterpieces on the Silk Road" was created with the assistance of students of the faculty of design and decorative arts at the State Academy of Arts.

The event is co-organized by Gobustan State Reserve and the State Academy of Arts.

Gobustan is home to one of the world's largest ancient petroglyphs collections. Settled since the 8th millennium BC, the area contains more than 600,000 distinct paintings, going as far back as 20,000 years to as recent as 5,000 years ago.

The rock paintings dating back to 8 millenniums reflect different hunting scenes, ceremonial and ritual processes of the habitants of these places. Gobustan petroglyphs were repeatedly investigated by the famous Norwegian explorer and adventurer Thor Heyerdahl, who recognized local boats petroglyphs as the oldest known images of pirogue in the world.

Most of the rock engravings depict primitive men, animals, battle-pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, pictures of sun and stars.

Gobustan was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2007.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz