By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites you to workshop "Fathers said 3 Times" by artist Vusal Ahmedov.

The event will take place at ARTIM Project Space on February 20 as part of "Perpendicular Truths" project.

Vusal Ahmedov will discuss current issues in society such as feminism, consumerism, minority issues, and social judgement and invite the audience to share their experiences and express them in the form of drawings. The drawings will be transformed into stickers and will become part of a public space intervention.

His instalation entitled “Fathers said three times” (Atalar üçdən deyib) by Vusal Ahmedov puts the philosophic questions in front of the audience and seeks to depict the visual transformation of the present time to an ideal form of the future. Such subjective approach of to the topic has also influenced material choice of the artist.

Vusal Ahmedov studied the applied mathematics and cybernetics and specialized in a field of computer sciences. In his works, the artist explores the topics such as values, the unnoticed nuances of the daily life, and the social problems of the era.

The event starts at 19:00. Admission is free.

ARTIM Rooms Project offers "independent rooms" for young artists, curators and other creative people. Everyone is welcome to apply to implement their ideas in one or more of the available spaces at ARTIM. The project is an interdisciplinary platform for discussion and experiment, growing and connecting through creativity.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz