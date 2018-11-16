By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts and the St. Petersburg State Academic Institute of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture have signed a cooperation agreement.

The agreement was signed in St. Petersburg within the framework of the international cultural forum, Report.az informed.

Omar Eldarov, the rector of the Azerbaijan Academy of Arts, and Semen Mikhailovsky, the rector of the St. Petersburg State Academic Institute of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture signed the document in the presence of Russia's Vice-Premier Olga Golodets.

The agreement provides for the exchange of teachers and students, the exchange of art exhibitions, joint master classes. In addition, the Russian institute will provide free training for one student of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts.

Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts is the Higher art school of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was founded in 2000 by decree of President of Azerbaijan Republic Heydar Aliyev "On reforms in higher education."

The AGAH is the first higher education institution for art in Azerbaijan.

The first in the history of art education in the Azerbaijan Academy of Arts gathered in its teaching staff all the artistic and creative elite of the country.

Ilya Repin St. Petersburg State Academic Institute of Fine Arts, Sculpture was founded in 1757 and is the largest arts educational institution and one of the most important scientific centers in Russia.

For almost two and a half centuries, the Academic Institute has been promoting the traditional and classical fine art of Russia and plays a key part in the preservation of its native style. There are more than seven hundred students during the day and over five hundred attending evening courses at the institute.

