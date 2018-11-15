By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra will give a concert in Baku.

The concert will take place at Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society on November 21, Day.az reported.

The artistic director and chief conductor of the orchestra is People’s Artist Fakhraddin Kerimov. The soloist of the evening is the honored artist, famous cellist Alexey Miltykh.

The concert will feature works by Antonín Leopold Dvořák, Johann Sebastian Bach and Josef Suk.

The event starts at 19:00.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices of the city and on the website iticket.az.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was founded by Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev in 1964.

Nazim Rzayev directed the Orchestra until 1992 since its foundation. The orchestra toured different cities of Russia, as well as former Czechoslovakia, Poland, Tunis, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Turkey during this period.

The orchestra generally performs works of Azerbaijani composers and premiered works by Western European and Russian composers.

The ASCO also performed at the concerts dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Independence of Azerbaijan organized in Berlin, Paris and Rome in 2011.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra participated at the Azerbaijani Culture Days conducted in Beijing in May 2011, as well as at the 2nd Ramatuelle International Classical Music Festival organized in France in July 2011.

