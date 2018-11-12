By Laman Ismayilova

A regional festival of arts and Karabakh Open Dance Cup was held in Agjabedi on November 4.

The festival is organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Youth Union the Dance Association with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture and Jam Group, Trend Life reported.

The event brought together dancers from Ganja, Sheki, Goygol, Tovuz, Mingachevir, Agjabedi, Barda and Baku.

Competitions was held in the following age categories: little kids (up to 6 years), children (up to 10 years), juniors (up to 16 years) and adults (16 and up).

The main goal of the project is to develop the creative potential of children, adolescents and youth in the regions of the country.

Below is a list of nominations for 1st place, laureate and participant:

Classic Dance:

Formation - Child -1 place - Karabakh dance group (director Nargiz Babayeva)

Duet - Child - Laureat- Ugur dance group (director Bagdagul Teymurova)

Formation - Yunior - 1 place - Sheki dance school (director Khumar Asadova)

Show Dance:

Solo - Child - Laureat - group Ayan dance group (director Sonakhanum Ismayilova)

Small group - Child - 1 place - Ayan dance group

Small group - Child - participant - Ugur dance group (Bagdagul Teymurova)

Small group - Child - Laureat - Smiles dance group (director Irada Veliyeva)

Formation - Child - Laureat - Ayan dance group (director Sonakhanum Ismayilova)

Formation - Child - 1 place - Karabakh dance group (director Nargiz Babayeva)

Formation - Child - Laureat - Ayan dance group (director Sonakhanum Ismayilova)

Solo - Yunior - participant - Ugur dance group (Bagdagul Teymurova)

Formation - Yunior - 1 place - Sheki dance school (Khumar Asadova)

Mini Production - Laureat - Sheki Dance School

Bollywood:

Solo - Baby - Laureat - Ayan dance group (director Sonakhanum Ismayilova)

Solo - Child - Laureat - Buta dance group (director Zaur Gasimov)

Solo - Child - 1 place - Buta dance group

Solo - Child - Laureat - Ugur dance group (director Bagdagul Teymurova)

Duet - Child - Laureat - Buta dance group (director Zaur Gasimov)

Small group - Child - 1 place - Buta dance group

Solo - Yunior - 1 place - Ugur dance group (director Bagdagul Teymurova)

Solo - Yunior - 1 place - Buta dance group (director Zaur Gasimov)

Folk Style:

Solo - Baby - participant - Ugur dance group (director Bagdagul Teymurova)

Solo - Baby - participant - Smiles dance group (director by Irada Veliyev)

Solo - Child - participant - Ugur dance group (director Bagdagul Teymurova)

Solo - Child - participant - Ayan dance group (director Sonakhanum Ismayilova)

Duet - Child - Laureat - Buta dance group (director Zaur Gasimov)

Small group - Child - Laureat - Buta dance group

Small group - Child - 1 place - Buta dance group

Formation - Child - Debut Laureat - Azad Group (director Ragim Babayev)

Formation - Child - Laureat - "Karabakh" dance group (director by Nargiz Babayeva)

Formation - Child - Laureat - Sheki Dance School (director Khumar Asadova)

Formation - Child - 1 place - Azad dance group (Ragim Babayev)

Solo - Yunior - Laureat - Buta dance group (director Zaur Gasimov)

Solo - Yunior - 1 place - Ugur dance group ( Bagdagul Teymurova)

Solo - Yunior - Laureat - Buta dance group (director Zaur Gasimov)

Solo - Yunior - Laureat - Ugur dance group (director Bagdagul Teymurova)

Small group - Yunior - Laureat - Tovuz dance group (director Arif Mammadrzayev)

Formation - Yunior - 1 place - Azerin dance group (director by Asim Aliyev)

Formation - Yunior –1 place - Ganja Philharmonic dance group (director Sanan Javadov)

Formation - Yunior - participant - Ugur dance group (director Bagdagul Teymurova)

Formation - Yunior - Laureat - Azad dance group (director Ragim Babayev)

Duet - Adults - Laureat - Azad dance group

Folk Ethno:

Solo - Child - 1 Yer - 1 place - Ganja Philharmonic dance group (director Sanan Javadov)

Solo - Child - participant - Ugur dance group (director Bagdagul Teymurova)

Solo - Yunior - participant - Ugur dance group

Solo - Yunior - 1 Yer –1 place - Ganja Philharmonic dance group (director Sanan Javadov)

Small Group - Yunior - 1 place - Tovuz dance group (director Arif Mammadrzayev)

Formation - Yunior - Qrand Prix - Ganja Philharmonic dance group (director Sanan Javadov)

Formation - Yunior - 1 place - Ruslan dance group (director Ismail Mammadov)

Formation - Yunior - Laureat - Tovuz dance group (Arif Mammadrzayev)

Mini Production - Laureat - 1 place - Ganja Philharmonic dance group (Sanan Javadov)

Folk Show:

Formation - Child - 1 place - Ganja Philharmonic dance group (director Sanan Javadov)

Small group - Yunior - 1 place - Smiles dance group (director Irada Veliyeva)

Formation - Qarışıq yaş - 1 place for a good image - Azad dance group (director Ragim Babayev)

Mini production - 1 place for the idea of ​​patriotism and victory - Buta dance group (director Zaur Gasimov)

Production - Yunior - Laureat - Azad dance group director Ragim Babayev

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz