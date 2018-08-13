By Laman Ismayilova

The traditional Festival of Decorative and Applied Arts will be held in the gallery "Art Tower" in October.

The project aims to present various types of arts and crafts and to promote the development of national art, and to identify new talents.

The event is co-organized by Ministry of Culture , the Administration of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher", Youth Network as well as ", the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan.

Various samples of decorative and applied art - batik, tapestry, ceramics, stained glass, jewelry, carpets will be showcased at the festival.

A personal exhibition of Azerbaijani artist Farida Garayeva will be also held within the art festival.

Arts Council Azerbaijan has announced the selection of the art works to the Festival of Decorative and Applied Arts.

In order to take part it is necessary to send a photo of your work to the email address sergi@artscouncil.az. Everyone can send five photos. It should also be noted that the pictures should not be small. Please, leave your personal information (name, surname) and contact number. Works are accepted until September 30, 2018.

For more information, please visit: Art Tower Gallery

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

