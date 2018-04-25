By Kamila Aliyeva

The first nominees of the project Azerbaijan Golden Kids Awards 2018, organized by Azərbaycan Könüllülər İctimai Birliyi (AKİB, Public Association of Volunteers of Azerbaijan), were named, the organizers told Trend Life.

The project is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the International Children's Day on June 1.

According to the head of the department of culture and arts of AKİB Ulviyya Babirli, she is delighted with the talent of young contest participants, each of whom deserves the highest words.

Children from 3 to 15 years old can take part in the project. The main goal is to disclose creativity and develop the abilities of the younger generation. The winners will be determined in the following categories: Best Artist, Best Vocalist, Best Pop Artist, Best Pop Group, Best Model, Best Pianist, Best Violinist, Best Choir, Best Dancer, Best Dance Ensemble, Best Actor, Best Leader, Best Chess Player, Best Athlete, and Best Gymnast.

Posters of nominees will be distributed in social networks and the media during April-May. The awarding ceremony and gala evening will be held at the Nizami Cinema Center on June 2, where the winners will be announced. All participants will be awarded with diplomas.

To participate in the project, it is necessary to send CV , photo and video to azerbaijankidsawards@gmail.com before May 5. Phone for reference: 051 515 14 05

To participate in the contest, send CV, photo and video to azerbaijankidsawards@gmail.com before May 5.

Phone: +99451 515 14 05

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz