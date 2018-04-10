By Laman Ismayilova

German-Azerbaijani Cultural Center Kapellhaus will host the 9th Festival of Handicrafts on April 20-21.

Talented artists and fine crafters will gather under the same roof to show the power of their imagination.

Various samples of arts will be put on display. Visitors will be also able to enroll in various creative groups and a master class on marbling, a kind of painting, that needs immense practice, skill and creativity.

Marbling or ebru is the art of creating colorful patterns by sprinkling and brushing color pigments on a pan of oily water and then transforming this pattern to paper.

Turkey remained the center of marbling for many centuries.

Entrance is free.

