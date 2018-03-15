By Laman Ismayilova

Works of the Hungarian poet Sandor Petofi will be shown in Baku

The exhibition will open at Memar Ajemi Metro Station on March 15. The event is organized by the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan and Baku Metro, Report.Az informed.

The exhibition aims to present Hungarian history and the decisive stage in the life of the poet to the passengers.

The event will be attended by the State Secretary for Security Policy and International Cooperation Istvan Mikola,Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan and employees of Baku Metro.

The exhibition opens at 15:00.

Sandor Petofi was one of the key figures of the Hungarian Revolution of 1848. He is also considered Hungary's national poet. He is the author of the Nemzeti dal (National Song), which is said to have inspired the revolution in the Kingdom of Hungary that grew into a war for independence from the Austrian Empire.

The poet died in the Battle of Segesvár, one of the last battles of the war.

