The first UK screening of Academy Award winner Asif Kapadia’s film Ali and Nino was held at Soho House on March 5.

Guests included the film’s Producer Kris Thykier, Claudia Winkleman, the screen writer Christopher Hampton, Sarah Hewson, Antonia O’Brien, Molly Whitehall, Tess Ward, Mike Soutar, Jean-David Malat and singer Raphi Aristocleous.

Ali and Nino is a feature film adaptation of the global best-selling novel by Kurban Said.

The film's stars include Maria Valverde (Ridley Scott’s Exodus: Gods and Kings), Adam Bakri (Omar), Mandy Patinkin (Homeland) and Connie Nielsen (Gladiator, Wonder Woman).

Directed by Academy Award® winner Asif Kapadia (Senna, Amy), from a screenplay by Academy Award® winner Christopher Hampton (Dangerous Liaisons), Ali and Nino is produced by Kris Thykier (Trash, Woman in Gold).

The film narrates the love story of its central characters Ali and Nino against the backdrop of the First World War. The epic love story is one of the most original works of Twentieth Century literature.

Since its initial publication in 1937, the acclaimed novel has been translated into 33 languages worldwide with nearly 100 reprints.

The film has brought together a world-class team including Production Designer, Carlos Conti (On the Road, The Kite Runner, The Motorcycle Diaries), Director of Photography, Gökhan Tiryaki (Winter Sleep, Once Upon a Time in Anatolia), acclaimed Costume Designer, Michele Clapton (Game of Thrones) and Editor, Alex Berner (Jupiter Ascending, Cloud Atlas, The Debt).

