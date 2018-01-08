By Laman Ismayilova

The Embassy of Romania in Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts invite to enjoy a photo exhibition timed to the Romanian Culture Day.

A photo exhibition "Constantin Brâncuși-Arch Over Time" will open at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts on January 15.

Works by the great Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși will be put on display.

The event starts at 11:30

Address: 24 Heydar Aliyev pr., Baku

Considered one of the founders of abstract sculpture style, Constantin Brâncuși was one of the most influential sculptors of the 20th-century.

He sought inspiration in non-European cultures as a source of primitive exoticism, as did Paul Gauguin, Pablo Picasso, André Derain and others. Sculptor's other influences emerge from Romanian folk art traceable through Byzantine and Dionysian traditions.

His famous works include " The Kiss", "Sleeping Muse I", "Endless Column", "The Sorceress", "Bird in Space" and other sculptures.

Brâncuși died on March 16, 1957, aged 81. He was buried in the Cimetière du Montparnasse in Paris. This cemetery also displays statues that Brâncuși carved for deceased artists.

