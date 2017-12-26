By Laman Ismayilova

With no doubt, summer is a season of the fun and excitement. It’s best time to get out of the home and catch some fabulous music in the city's finest musical venues.

Nothing beats spending the day outside watching your favorite singers performance while spending time with best friends and unbelievable scenery.

If you're looking for the ultimate party experience, than you have to check out ‘Zhara-2018’ summer music festival.

Explore an amazing array of artists in the Sea Breeze recreation center on July 26-29.

Famous Russian singers Valeriy Meladze, Lubov Uspenskaya, Yuri Antonov, Valeria, Nyusha, A`Studio, Egor Creed, MOT, L'One, Klava Koka, Hannah, Doni, Misha Marvin, hip-hop star Timati and rock band Leningrad will gather on the same stage to surprise with their hits.

Zhara is a joint project of Azerbaijani singer Emin Agalarov, honored artist of the Russian Federation Grigory Leps and founder of the Russian radio award "Golden gramophone", Sergey Kozhevnikov.

More than 80 famous singers performed at festival's evenings this August in the capital.

Overall, more than 500 guests, including musicians, dancers and members of delegations arrived in Baku for the summer music festival. The long awaited festival stipulated multiple days of entertainment and unforgettable concert-going experiences for about 8,000 spectators who followed the festival every day.

LOBODA, Emin Agalarov, Grigory Leps, Vera Brezhneva, Ani Lorak, Anita Tsoy and opened the festival. Russian pop stars, including People's Artist of USSR, Prima donna of the Russian pop music Alla Pugacheva, People’s Artist Filipp Kirkorov, Honored Artist Kristina Orbakaite, well-known TV presenter and comedian Maksim Galkin also joined the Music Festival.

---

