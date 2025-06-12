Azernews.Az

TRACECA to launch feasibility studies for Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia corridor

12 June 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)
The TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia) Secretariat is preparing to commence technical studies on the Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia transport route in the near future, Azernews reports, citing an interview with TRACECA Secretary General Aset Asavbayev in local media.

