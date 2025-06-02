Azerbaijan, China sign strategic energy cooperation agreement at Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition

2 June 2025 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

An agreement on comprehensive strategic cooperation in the energy sector has been signed between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The document was signed during the 30th Anniversary International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil and Gas).

The agreement was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, and Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited, Bo Wan.

The number of mutual official visits between Azerbaijan and China, a country with significant influence on the global economy, is increasing, and their relations are strengthening.

As in many other economic sectors, green energy projects are also being developed collaboratively between the two countries.