Baku salaries on rise as Azerbaijan charts post-oil future

1 June 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In an increasingly volatile global economy, the smallest signs of stability can signal larger shifts underway. In Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, the rise in average wages this year offers a quiet but telling indicator of economic resilience and progress. According to the latest data released by the Baku City Statistics Department, the average monthly nominal salary of salaried workers in Baku reached 1,303.2 manats (approximately $769) during the first two months of 2025. This figure represents a 5.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!