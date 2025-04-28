Azernews.Az

Monday April 28 2025

Money supply in Azerbaijan reaches 46.7 billion manats

28 April 2025 17:43 (UTC+04:00)
Money supply in Azerbaijan reaches 46.7 billion manats
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

As of April 1, 2025, the broad money supply (M3 aggregate) in Azerbaijan stood at 46.7 billion manats, according to data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Azernews reports. This represents an increase of ...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more