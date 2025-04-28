AERA carries out activities in field of consumer rights protection

28 April 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) cooperates with other state bodies and institutions in the field of consumer rights protection, in line with the legislation governing relevant sectors of the energy industry, Azernews reports.

The Agency addresses consumer applications related to electricity, heat, and gas supply, received through the Call Center, personal submissions, as well as via e-mail or social media platforms. AERA takes necessary actions to ensure the provision of high-quality and efficient services to consumers and exercises state control over the implementation of legislation protecting consumer rights.

Additionally, AERA develops and implements measures to prevent actions that lead to or may lead to violations of the rights and legitimate interests of consumers, considers disputes between energy market participants, and reviews consumer complaints.

In the first quarter of 2025, AERA received a total of 1,793 appeals, both directly and through the Ministry of Energy, concerning consumer rights protection, the supply of electricity, heat, natural gas, and other issues. Of these appeals, 1,435 were related to electricity supply, 244 concerned natural gas supply, and 57 were related to heat supply, while 57 concerned other matters.

Out of the received appeals, 1,177 were investigated and responded to by the Agency (31 appeals were forwarded to the relevant institutions for further consideration), while 296 appeals are under consideration. Among the 320 informational appeals, 126 were expressions of gratitude for resolved issues.