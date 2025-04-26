Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s property insurance market grows slightly in Q1 2025

26 April 2025 18:45 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In the first quarter of 2025, insurance companies in Azerbaijan collected 52.7 million manats in property insurance premiums, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

