Kazakh wheat makes up 80% of Azerbaijan's imports
In the first quarter of 2025, 80% of the wheat imported into Azerbaijan came from Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing Alim Bayel, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, as he said during the IV meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Council of Experts.
