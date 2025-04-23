Azernews.Az

Wednesday April 23 2025

Kazakh wheat makes up 80% of Azerbaijan's imports

23 April 2025 13:48 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In the first quarter of 2025, 80% of the wheat imported into Azerbaijan came from Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing Alim Bayel, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, as he said during the IV meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Council of Experts.

