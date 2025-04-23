CBA revises inflation forecast

23 April 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has updated its annual inflation forecasts, predicting a steady decline in inflation rates over the next two years. According to the revised estimates, annual inflation will reach 5.3% in 2025 and 4.3% in 2026, Azernews reports.

