Territory of Balakhani Industrial Park to be expanded - Presidential order

21 April 2025 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on expanding the territory of Balakhani Industrial Park.

According to the order, the Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to take measures within three months to transfer an 18.415-hectare land plot—currently used by the Baku Solid Household Waste Incineration Plant and located in the Balakhani settlement of Baku’s Sabunchu district—to the use of “Tamiz Shahar” Open Joint-Stock Company, under a lease agreement, for the purpose of expanding the Balakhani Industrial Park. A report on the implementation is to be submitted to the President of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Economy, Baku City Executive Authority, and the Azerbaijan Investment Holding have also been tasked with taking the necessary steps to execute the provisions of this order and to address related matters.