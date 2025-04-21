Central Bank of Azerbaijan invests in advanced cyber threat detection systems
The Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA) is strengthening its cybersecurity infrastructure with the acquisition of Extended Detection and Response (XDR) services, aimed at enhancing virus and threat detection capabilities, Azernews reports. The CBA is also procuring SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response) threat intelligence management systems as part of this initiative. These advanced technologies are
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!