IMF urges Azerbaijan to accelerate private sector reforms, improve investment climate

10 April 2025 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is calling on the Azerbaijani government to step up efforts to attract private investment, reduce fiscal risks, and implement reforms in three strategic areas: state-owned enterprise governance, anti-corruption policy, and financial sector development. According to Azernews, the Fund emphasised that the strategic roadmap “Azerbaijan 2030” places the private sector at the center of economic growth, employment, and investment. While acknowledging progress in simplifying business and licensing procedures, the IMF stressed the importance of deeper structural changes to sustain momentum.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!