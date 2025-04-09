Azernews.Az

Wednesday April 9 2025

Private sector involvement key to boosting Azerbaijan's green agenda and Middle Corridor efficiency

9 April 2025 12:14 (UTC+04:00)
Private sector involvement key to boosting Azerbaijan's green agenda and Middle Corridor efficiency
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Private sector participation in trade and digital technologies can significantly enhance Azerbaijan’s green development goals while boosting the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more