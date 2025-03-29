SOCAR Türkiye completes transfer of Bursagaz and Kayserigaz to Aksa Doğalgaz

29 March 2025 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

SOCAR Türkiye has finalized the transfer of Bursagaz and Kayserigaz to Aksa Doğalgaz, officially handing over natural gas distribution services in Bursa and Kayseri, Azernews reports, citing the company.

Following the acquisition, Aksa Doğalgaz has expanded its operations, now providing natural gas distribution services in 29 major cities across 32 provinces. Yaşar Arslan, Chairman of the Board at Aksa Doğalgaz, highlighted the company’s growth:

• The number of gas distribution licenses has increased from 21 to 23.

• Gas supply now reaches 327 districts and towns.

• The distribution network length has grown 31% to 62,000 km.

• The number of subscribers has surged 36% to 7.3 million.

• The volume of distributed natural gas has risen 27% to 13.3 billion cubic meters annually.

Arslan emphasized the company’s commitment to safe and uninterrupted gas supply while maintaining high customer satisfaction standards in the newly integrated cities.

The transaction was officially completed in January 2024, and Bursagaz and Kayserigaz collectively serve around 2 million subscribers.