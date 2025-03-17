Azerbaijan sees growth in fruit and vegetable exports

17 March 2025 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's fruit and vegetable exports saw a notable increase in the first two months of 2025, both in volume and value, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee. The sector continues to play a crucial role in the country’s economy, accounting for 2.29% of Azerbaijan’s total exports and 22.47% of non-oil exports during the reporting period.

