AZAL resumes flights to Samarkand: tickets now on sale
Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, will resume regular flights to Samarkand, Uzbekistan — one of the rare gems of the East — starting April 1. Tickets en route Baku-Samarkand-Baku are now on sale.
Flights from Baku to Samarkand will be operated on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while return flights will be available on Wednesdays and Sundays. These flights offer passengers a unique opportunity to explore the city’s rich historical and cultural heritage.
Embark on a journey with AZAL and experience the ancient charm of the city!
To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the airline's mobile app, or approach the ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!