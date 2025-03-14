Azerbaijan to establish first textile industry cluster

14 March 2025 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

For the first time in Azerbaijan, a clustering will be formed in the textile sector, as the Azerbaijani-Uzbek joint venture "Textile Horizon" LLC has been granted resident status in the Mingachevir Industrial Park, Azernews reports, citing the Economic Zones Development Agency.

