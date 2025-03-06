Samsung dominates Azerbaijani tablet market despite slight decline

6 March 2025 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Sales of Samsung tablets have declined in Azerbaijan. Honor, rounding out the top five, held 2.9%, experiencing a 0.56 percentage point drop from January but an annual growth of 0.62 percentage points. Despite Samsung’s continued dominance, the second consecutive monthly decline in its share suggests a shifting competitive landscape in Azerbaijan’s tablet market.

