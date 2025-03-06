CBA and National Bank of Georgia sign MoU to boost financial cooperation
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the National Bank of Georgia.
Azernews reports that this announcement was made by the Governor of the CBA, Taleh Kazimov, on his "X" account.
"We were pleased to receive the delegation led by the Chairman of the National Bank of Georgia, Natiya Turnava. During the meeting, we discussed the current state of cooperation between our institutions and exchanged views on mutual interests. We signed a Memorandum of Understanding to further strengthen our cooperative relations. This memorandum will contribute to the development of partnerships between the central banks and the enhancement of the financial sectors. We are confident that this cooperation will be long-term and successful," he noted.
Gürcüstan Milli Bankının sədri Natiya Turnavanın rəhbərlik etdiyi nümayəndə heyətini qəbul etməkdən məmnun olduq.— Taleh Kazimov (@TalehKazimov_T) March 6, 2025
Görüş zamanı qurumlar arasında mövcud əməkdaşlığın cari vəziyyətini müzakirə etdik və qarşılıqlı maraq doğuran məsələlər ətrafında fikir mübadiləsi apardıq.… pic.twitter.com/erOAnRhgbV
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!