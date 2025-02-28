Azernews.Az

Friday February 28 2025

Moody’s: Stable manat and strict lending policies support Azerbaijan’s banking sector

28 February 2025 17:37 (UTC+04:00)
Moody’s: Stable manat and strict lending policies support Azerbaijan’s banking sector
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Moody’s international rating agency has highlighted that the stable exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat and strict lending regulations continue to minimize risks in the country’s banking sector, Azernews reports. According to Moody’s, the quality of Azerbaijani banks' assets is expected to remain at a high level in 2025-2026 due to rising household incomes and the expansion of the non-oil sector, which constitutes a significant portion of banking activity.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more