Moody’s: Stable manat and strict lending policies support Azerbaijan’s banking sector

28 February 2025 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Moody’s international rating agency has highlighted that the stable exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat and strict lending regulations continue to minimize risks in the country’s banking sector, Azernews reports. According to Moody’s, the quality of Azerbaijani banks' assets is expected to remain at a high level in 2025-2026 due to rising household incomes and the expansion of the non-oil sector, which constitutes a significant portion of banking activity.

